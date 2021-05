Olivia Rodrigio Drops New Single 'Good 4 U' | Billboard News

"Good 4 U" is the third single from Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming debut album 'Sour,' which she will release May 21 following her breakout debut hit "Drivers License," which spent eight weeks at No.

1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her top 10 hit "Deja Vu."