Raju questions GOP lawmakers over their comments on Capitol riot

Sen.
Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said she is “offended” by some House Republicans who are whitewashing the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
CNN’s Manu Raju reports.
CNN’s Manu Raju speaks with several GOP lawmakers who continue to question of the results of the 2020 election and downplay the..
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., brushed off questions about certain GOP lawmakers downplaying the Jan. 6 violence..