Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, May 17, 2021

Top 10 Weirdly Sexualized Anime Characters

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:03s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Weirdly Sexualized Anime Characters
Top 10 Weirdly Sexualized Anime Characters

Anime, do we need to have a talk?

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters who were sexually portrayed in the weirdest of ways

Anime, do we need to have a talk?

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters who were sexually portrayed in the weirdest of ways, as seen in series such as "Interspecies Reviewers", "Overlord", "One Punch Man", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 20 Thirstiest Anime Girls

Top 20 Thirstiest Anime Girls

WatchMojo

These ladies know what they want! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the lewdest female characters in anime.

Explore

More coverage

Top 10 Times Anime Heroes Leveled Up

Top 10 Times Anime Heroes Leveled Up

WatchMojo

These characters got a major power boost! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times that anime protagonists gained new..