China lands spacecraft on Mars

China has become the first nation after the US to land a spacecraft on Mars, according to state media.The official Xinhua News Agency cited the China National Space Administration (CNSA) as saying the lander had touched down.Earlier, CNSA said the Tianwen-1 probe has collected a large amount of scientific data since entering Mars' orbit on February 10 and the window for setting down on an icy area of the planet known as Utopia Planitia had been determined by “current flying conditions".