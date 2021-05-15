Everything Must Go: Debenhams closes final department stores for good

British department store chain Debenhams cleared out what was left in its last remaining outlets, ahead of their closure on Saturday 15 May.

Footage shot on Friday 14 May showed empty floors and a handful of shoppers picking up closing-down sale bargains.

The remaining department stores will be closed for good on Saturday, over 240 years since the chain first began trading.

However, the Debenhams name will continue online after the brand was bought by fashion retailer Boohoo.