Over 10,000 protesters march for Palestine in London near Israel embassy

Thousands join protest against Gaza violence
Thousands of people have gathered in central London to show solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Police on the scene in London said an estimated 12,000 protesters had turned out to demonstrate in support of Palestine against Israel on Saturday (May 15).
Pro-Palestinian protesters attacked police after an incident with a member of the public on May 11 in London.