Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 15, 2021

Over 10,000 protesters march for Palestine in London near Israel embassy

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:35s 0 shares 1 views
Over 10,000 protesters march for Palestine in London near Israel embassy
Over 10,000 protesters march for Palestine in London near Israel embassy
Over 10,000 protesters march for Palestine in London near Israel embassy

Police on the scene in London said an estimated 12,000 protesters had turned out to demonstrate in support of Palestine against Israel on Saturday (May 15).

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore