Thousands join protest against Gaza violence

Thousands of people have gathered in central London to show solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.Organisers say immediate action is needed by the UK Government to help end the “brutal” violence against the Palestinian people.At midday on Saturday, demonstrators arrived at Hyde Park near Marble Arch to march to the Israeli embassy, holding banners and chanting.
Thousands attend Free Palestine rallies in Melbourne and across Australia
Newsflare STUDIO
Thousands of people took to the streets in Melbourne and across Australia on Saturday 15 May, in solidarity with Palestinans.