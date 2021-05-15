Delhi: 15 arrested for posters criticising PM Modi for mismanaging second Covid wave | Oneindia News

AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria alerted that "misuse of steroids" during the Covid-19 treatment was a major cause of the infection; At least 15 people were arrested and multiple FIRs were lodged in various parts of the capital after posters criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the Covid-19 immunisation programme were plastered across the city; Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath had a disagreement over the creation of a new district of Muslim populated Malerkotla in Punjab; RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat today called out the carelessness exhibited by the entire nation after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic; Israeli airstrike has destroyed a multi-storey building that accommodated the offices of media houses like the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.

#NarendraModi #IsraelPalestine #Covid19