Sambit Patra's 'Congress Toolkit' gets Twitter tag, govt fights back | Oneindia News

The government has asked Twitter to remove "manipulated media" tags for tweets on an alleged "Congress toolkit" to discredit COVID-19 efforts, calling it "prejudicial; West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to contest bypoll from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency as sitting MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat on Friday; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday broke down while expressing condolences to the families of those who died of Covid during the second wave of the virus.

All this and more news at 9 pm.

#Modi #BlackFungus #CongressToolkit