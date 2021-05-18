BJP claims 'Congress used toolkit to destroy PM Modi's image' | Congress to file FIR |Oneindia News

On Tuesday BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the so-called “Congress toolkit” on Twitter.

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda said that they will be filing an FIR for "forgery" against BJP president JP Nadda and Sambit Patra.

On Tuesday BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the so-called “Congress toolkit” on Twitter.

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda said that they will be filing an FIR for "forgery" against BJP president JP Nadda and Sambit Patra.

#CongressToolkitExpose #Sambit Patra #Congress #BJP