Chaos at Palestine protest in London as police injured and protester arrested
Tensions were running high at the protest in support of Palestine in London on Saturday (May 15).
It is understood some demonstrators clashed with police as officers arrested one of the protesters.
An injured officer was seen being helped away from the scene by colleagues.
It is believed the officer fell over during scuffles between police and protesters, although the exact cause of his injury is unclear.