Saturday, May 15, 2021

Thousands of Palestine supporters rally in London near Embassy of Israel

Thousands of Palestine supporters filled roads near the Embassy of Israel in London on Saturday (May 15).

Demonstrators chanted "free Palestine" and "Israel is a terror state".

International protests have been held today following escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The demonstrators called for Israel to stop its air strikes in the region and for the British government to intervene.

