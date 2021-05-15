Thousands of Palestine supporters rally in London near Embassy of Israel

Thousands join protest against Gaza violence
Thousands of people have gathered in central London to show solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Thousands of Palestine supporters filled roads near the Embassy of Israel in London on Saturday (May 15).
Demonstrators chanted "free Palestine" and "Israel is a terror state".
International protests have been held today following escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine.
The demonstrators called for Israel to stop its air strikes in the region and for the British government to intervene.
Thousands of people have gathered in central London to show solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with..
Thousands of protesters marched in support of Palestinians on Saturday in major European cities including London, Berlin, Madrid..