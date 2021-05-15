Some Chicago Restaurants Still Requiring Masks Despite CDC Guidance Change

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask measures for vaccinated Americans, several private businesses in Chicago aren’t willing to do the same just yet.
CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask measures for vaccinated Americans, several private businesses in Chicago aren’t willing to do the same just yet.
CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
There is major confusion over masks here in Michigan because of the CDC's recent change in guidance, allowing fully vaccinated..
For the first time in over a year, Maryland restaurants and businesses could open on Saturday without masks and other pandemic..