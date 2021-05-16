Large Palestine march in Berlin carried off peacefully but police make arrests anyway

Thousands of people marched through Berlin's Kreuzberg and Neukölln districts on Saturday May 15th.

Thousands of people marched through Berlin's Kreuzberg and Neukölln districts on Saturday May 15th.

The march was organised to oppose Israel's military attacks on Gaza and to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba (Catastrophe), in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled their homes during the 1948 Palestine war.

Protestors were from all backgrounds.

The march was led by the left-wing organisation Palestine Speaks, which emphasised that they have zero-tolerance for anti-Semitism.

Despite the march carrying off peacefully, police made several arrests as it finished.

Organisers had encouraged people to return home in order to make way for traffic at Hermanplatz and to obey coronavirus restrictions.

But despite walking away, several protestors were detained by police, for reasons that were not made clear.