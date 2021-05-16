Tipplers across West Bengal rushed to liquor stores on Saturday May 15, before a coronavirus booze ban starting at 6am the next day.
India booze rush: Long lines at liquor shops in Kolkata ahead of lockdown
Long queues formed outside alcohol shops in the state capital Kolkata, as drinkers stocked up for a two-week lockdown during which booze sales will be banned.
The restrictions, which are expected to last until 30 May, are part of a raft of measures designed to limit the spread of Covid-19, which has caused huge numbers of deaths across the country.