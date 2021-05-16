Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, May 16, 2021

Protesters chant 'Free Palestine' as they march through Washington DC

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:39s 0 shares 2 views
Protesters chant 'Free Palestine' as they march through Washington DC
Protesters chant 'Free Palestine' as they march through Washington DC

Protesters chanted 'free Palestine' as they marched through Washington DC on Saturday 15 April.

They waved Palestinian flags in front of the US Capitol after marching from the Washington monument.

Protesters chanted 'free Palestine' as they marched through Washington DC on Saturday 15 April.

They waved Palestinian flags in front of the US Capitol after marching from the Washington monument.

It was one of many recent protests around the world in support of Palestinians and against Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage