Tens of thousands of protesters march through London in support of Palestine

Thousands march through London in support of Palestine during Gaza ceasefire
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Thousands of people have marched through central London in solidarity with Palestine.They congregated at Victoria Embankment on..
Tens of thousands of protesters marched through central London on Saturday (May 22) in support of Palestine as the conflict continues in the Middle East.
Marchers travelled from Victoria Embankment to Hyde Park chanting "free, free Palestine".
Thousands of people have marched through central London in solidarity with Palestine.They congregated at Victoria Embankment on..
Over 10,000 protesters march for Palestine in London near Israel embassy