Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 22, 2021

Tens of thousands of protesters march through London in support of Palestine

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:41s 0 shares 1 views
Tens of thousands of protesters march through London in support of Palestine
Tens of thousands of protesters march through London in support of Palestine
Tens of thousands of protesters march through London in support of Palestine

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through central London on Saturday (May 22) in support of Palestine as the conflict continues in the Middle East.

Marchers travelled from Victoria Embankment to Hyde Park chanting "free, free Palestine".

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage