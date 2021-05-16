Gigli Movie (2003) - Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

Gigli Movie (2003) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Gigli (Ben Affleck) is ordered to kidnap the psychologically challenged younger brother of a powerful federal prosecutor.

When plans go awry, Gigli's boss sends in Ricki (Jennifer Lopez), a gorgeous free-spirited female gangster who has her own set of orders to assist with the kidnapping.

But Gigli begins falling for the decidedly unavailable Ricki, which could be a hazard to his occupation.

Starring: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bartha Directed By: Martin Brest