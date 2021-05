Rahul Gandhi slams Govt for arresting people over posters critical of PM Modi | Oneindia News

At least 17 people have been arrested for pasting posters criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the Covid-19 immunisation programme.

The posters read in Hindi quoted, "why did PM Modi send vaccines of our children to foreign countries?" Congress' Rahul Gandhi tweeted the words, “Arrest me too," in both English and Hindi in relation to these arrests.

