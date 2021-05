Covid-19: ITBP Jawan's special tribute, sings song on Guitar for frontline workers | Oneindia News

An ITBP constable sang a song to praise the COVID warriors, who are in the frontline fighting the deadly coronavirus.

In times when COVID-19 is haunting the country, ITBP jawan, Lovely Singh’s song is motivating the people.

With guitar in his hands, Constable Lovely Singh sang the song ‘Kar har maidaan fateh’ very gracefully.

Country is dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and a lockdown has been imposed in many states to curb the spread of the pandemic.

