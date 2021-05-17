Scarlett Johansson gets slimed by Colin Jost at MTV Awards

Actress Scarlett Johansson was hilariously interrupted during her acceptance speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards by her husband, comedian Colin Jost.
See more highlights from the awards show.
Scarlett Johansson was covered in slime by husband Colin Jost while accepting an honour during the MTV Movie & TV Awards.