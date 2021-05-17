Skip to main content
Flash floods in Indonesia sees villagers wade through knee-high waters

Flash floods in Tapan District, West Sumatra, saw villagers wade through knee-high waters.

Footage from May 17 shows roads submerged by the flowing waters.

Transportation routes were disrupted by the extreme weather and a number of bridges could not be crossed.

Around 800 houses have been damaged by the floodwater.

