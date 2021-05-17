How to use the Stow 'N Go seats on the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Are Chrysler's Stow 'N Go seats really such a great thing?

Seriously, I'm asking.

Do owners of the Chrysler Pacifica, as well as the Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country before it, actually use the innovative functionality that see the second-row captain's chairs fold away into the floor?

Frankly, I've always had my doubts.

Car reviewers have long sung Stow 'N Go's praises, impressed with the ability to quickly turn the minivan from people carrier to work van.

You'll frequently read mentions of needing to move sheets of plywood or treadmills or their kids' entire dorm room.

Doing so is without question far easier when you can quickly make the second-row seats disappear as opposed to giving yourself a hernia lifting the things out and storing them in the garage – if removing them is even possible at all.

Except here's the thing.

We car reviewers have borrowed that van for the purpose of moving whatever it is we needed to move.

Maybe the van in question is a long-term test vehicle like our old Pacifica Hybrid, maybe it's the more typical weeklong test loan.

Either way, this is not a typical use case.

The van is being considered more for its cargo-carrying abilities than its people-carrying abilities, and I just don't think that's representative of the typical minivan owner.

Autoblog obsessively covers the auto industry.

We are a trusted source of auto research, information, and automotive issues.

Get more Autoblog Read: http://www.autoblog.comLike: http://on.fb.me/13uhpVbFollow: http://twitter.com/therealautoblog