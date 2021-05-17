‘Mario Golf: Super Rush’ Trailer Showcases Feature Reminiscent of ‘Mario Kart’

‘Mario Golf: Super Rush’ Trailer Showcases Feature Reminiscent of ‘Mario Kart’.

The trailer for the new game dropped on May 17.

A key feature of the game appears to be Speed Golf, .

Where all players tee of at the same time and race to finish the hole first.

A stamina meter and power-ups help players along the way.

There's also a Battle Golf mode, which puts players up against each other in an arena to "claim" the most holes.

There's also a Battle Golf mode, which puts players up against each other in an arena to "claim" the most holes.

The game features 16 characters with their own special abilities.

'Mario Golf: Super Rush' drops June 25 on Nintendo Switch