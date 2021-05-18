Burning truck extinguished after motorist drives it into fire station in China

A burning truck was extinguished after the motorist drove it into a fire station in southern China.

A burning truck was extinguished after the motorist drove it into a fire station in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Meizhou in Guangdong Province on May 16, shows a truck engulfed in massive flames driving to the gate of a fire station and the driver then running inside to ask for help.

Firemen then ran out with slippers still on to extinguish the fire.

Although the goods transported on the truck were burnt, the vehicle was not damaged and the fire was put out successfully.

The video was provided by local media with permission.