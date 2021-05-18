'Nothing conclusive to say we need to deviate from road map'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does not see "anything conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate from the road map" out of coronavirus lockdown, but added that "we've got to be cautious".

Speaking at a vaccination centre in London, the Prime Minister said "we are keeping everything under very close observation" following the emergence of the Indian coronavirus variant of concern and "we'll know a lot more in a few days' time." Report by THOMASL.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn