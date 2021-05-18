What To Expect as You Start To Make Travel Plans for the Summer

Mask mandates have been lifted by the CDC and people are starting to venture out.
Here’s what you can expect as you start to make travel plans.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo.
Mask mandates have been lifted by the CDC and people are starting to venture out.
Here’s what you can expect as you start to make travel plans.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo.
By Stavros Malichudis
Greece officially reopened for international tourism on May 14 with a campaign targeting foreign..
Nearly six in 10 Americans (59%) want to try something new for the very first time during their vacation this summer, according to..