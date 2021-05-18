Andrew Giuliani Announces Run for New York Governor

Andrew Giuliani Announces Run for New York Governor.

The son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani made the announcement on May 18.

.

I’m a politician out of the womb.

It’s in my DNA, Andrew Giuliani, to 'New York Post'.

Andrew is confident he can beat GOP candidates and then go on to face Gov.

Andrew Cuomo.

Giuliani vs.

Cuomo.

Holy smokes.

Its Muhammad Ali vs.

Joe Frazier.

We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden, Andrew Giuliani, to 'New York Post'.

Andrew, who served four years as a special assistant for Trump's White House, .

Spoke with the former president last month about running for office.

.

We talked about New York politics and went through the numbers on this, and I explained to him where I think I would be able to make inroads that no other potential candidate would be able to, Andrew Giuliani, to 'New York Post'.

The 35-year-old gubernatorial hopeful seems unabashed by the fact that his father's home was raided by the FBI three weeks ago in an attempt to uncover alleged dealings in Ukraine