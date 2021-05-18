Woman discovers ‘scary’ secret basement while renovating home

As strange as it sounds, there’s nothing that unusual about a TikTok user finding a “secret basement” in their homes.TikTok user @abi_mia14 is joining in on the trend.The TikToker, who goes by Abi on the app, shared a clip of her discovery during some household renovations.As it turns out, there was a “secret basement” underneath her home.“Someone has 100 percent been down here,” she wrote in her video.Some commenters said the video felt like a real-life horror movie.“I was expecting a jump scare,” one user wrote.Others claimed that cellars were commonplace in older homes in the U.K., where Abi appears to live.“Most Victorian homes had them,” one user claimed