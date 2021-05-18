As strange as it sounds, there’s nothing that unusual about a TikTok user finding a “secret basement” in their homes.TikTok user @abi_mia14 is joining in on the trend.The TikToker, who goes by Abi on the app, shared a clip of her discovery during some household renovations.As it turns out, there was a “secret basement” underneath her home.“Someone has 100 percent been down here,” she wrote in her video.Some commenters said the video felt like a real-life horror movie.“I was expecting a jump scare,” one user wrote.Others claimed that cellars were commonplace in older homes in the U.K., where Abi appears to live.“Most Victorian homes had them,” one user claimed
Woman discovers ‘scary’ secret basement while renovating home
