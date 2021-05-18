KC-area families offer housing to Monarchs players

Host families open their homes to players on the Kansas City Monarchs baseball team who need a place to stay during the season, which runs from roughly May to September.

ALLOWING FANS AT FULLCAPACITY THIS SEASON.WHEN THE PLAYERSLEAVE LEGENDS FIELD -MOST OF THEM HEAD TOTHE HOUSE OF A HOSTFAMILY.SOMEONE WHO PUTSTHEM UP DURING TSEASON.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN SHOWS US HOWIT WORKS."here are some signatures"IF IT WEREN'T FOR THESIGN OUT FRONT - YOU'DNEVER KNOW A KANSASCITY MONARCH IS LIVING INTHIS K-C-K HOUSE."I keep a log"INSIDE - THERE AREMOMENTOS FROM THEPLAYERS - FORMERLY T-BONES - WHO HAVESTAYED WITH CHERYLREITMEYER FOR THE PASTNINE YEARS.Cheryl Reitmeyer // Host familycoordinator"Requirements are to have aroom.

A safe, soft space forthem to fall at the end of theday, when they've played agame."THIS YEAR - MONARCHSPITCHER AKEEM BOSTICKAND HIS FIANCEE HAVE ASOFT PLACE TO LANDDURING THE SEASON.Akeem Bostick // KC Monarchspitcher"the last thing you want to bestressing about is a leasebecause a lot of apartmentsdon't offer short-term leases,"BOSTICK'S CAREER INBASEBALL HAS TAKEN HIMFROM SOUTH CAROLINA TOSHORT TERM STOPS INTEXAS - NORTH CAROLINA -IOWA - NEW YORK -CALIFORNIA AND NOWKANSAS CITY - WITH MORLIKELY TO COME.Akeem Bostick // KC Monarchspitcher"at any moment, being aplayer in this league, ourcontract can get purchased bya MLB team, a team in Japanor a team in Korea, so there isso much that goes on"AND WHEREVER BOSTICKGOES NEXT - HE'LL ALWAYSHAVE A LANDING SPOT INKC.Cheryl Reitmeyer // Host familycoordinator"They all become our sonsand we usually stay connectedon Facebook and continue therelationship.

It doesn't justendwith they're here for a shorttime and then they're gone."CHARLIE KEEG