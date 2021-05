Ready for round 2: Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild face off again Tuesday night

IT’S ALMOST KNIGHT TIME!13 ACTION NEWS ANCHORJACKIE KOSTEK JOINS US LIVE WITHA PREVIEW OF GAME TWO IN THISSERIES.JACKIE..TRICIA AND TODD, THIS IS FARFROM AN ELIMINATION GAME BUT ITHAS THE FEELING OF ONE.THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS KNOWJUST HOW IMPORTANT IT IS TO HEADTO MINNESOTA WITH AN EVEN SERIESAND NOT DOWN TWO.AND TO DO THAT, THE KNIGHTS WILLHAVE TO SCORE.SUNDAY, THEY HAD A LOT OFOPPORTUNITIES BUT COULDN’T GETONE IN, LOSING IN OVERTIME.HEAD COACH PETER DEBOER SAYS MAXPACIORETTY IS A GAME TIMEDECISION FOR TONIGHT.MANY EXPECT MARC-ANDRE FLEURY TOBE IN GOAL FOR THE KNIGHTS AGAINTONIGHT.AND THE DAY STARTED OUT PRETTYGREAT FOR FLOWER...HE WASNOMINATED FOR KING CLANCY AWARDWHICH GOES TO THE PLAYER "WHOBEST EXEMPLIFIES LEADERSHIPQUALITIES ON AND OFF THE ICE ANDHAS MADE A NOTEWORTHYHUMANITARIAN CONTRIBUTION IN HISCOMMUNITY.."OUT HERE ON TOSHIBA PLAZA...AD