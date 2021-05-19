NV Energy says possible power outage on Mount Charleston Thursday

NV Energy says it is monitoring fire weather conditions on Mount Charleston and there may be a possible outage on Thursday, May 20 starting at 9 a.m.
It's expected to impact 470 customers and last around 25 hours.
NV Energy says it is monitoring fire weather conditions on Mount Charleston and there may be a possible outage on Thursday, May 20 starting at 9 a.m.
It's expected to impact 470 customers and last around 25 hours.
NV Energy monitoring fire risk on Mount Charleston, possible outage Wednesday.