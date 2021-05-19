What if too much time elapses between my COVID-19 doses?

I received my first dose of Pfizer on March 2 while working in Florida.
I wasn't able to get the second dose on time due to my travels for work.
Now that I'm back in Massachusetts should I get the second dose or start the process over?
