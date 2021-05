Kenya's health minister: Africa 'must stop believing' world will help

CNN’s Larry Madowo speaks with Kenyan health minister Mutahi Kagwe as the East African nation is now just days away from running out of Covid-19 vaccines, with only about 100,000 AstraZeneca doses left.

Less than 2% of Kenya’s population of more than 52 million have had their first shot, according to Our World in Data.