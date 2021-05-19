PM and Starmer clash over travel list during PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the coronavirus travel list during PMQs.

Sir Keir questioned why the PM had "chosen to weaken travel restrictions by moving 170 countries or territories to the amber list" and called the government's messaging around the travel ban "confused and contradictory".

Mr Johnson clarified that people should not be going to an amber list country "except for some extreme circumstance".

He added that the UK has "one of the strongest border regimes anywhere in the world" and called on the Labour leader to back the government's message over travel.

Report by THOMASL.

