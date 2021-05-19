Boris Johnson: Government will not let anti-Semitism 'grow' or 'fester'

Boris Johnson said the Government will not let anti-Semitism “take root”, “grow” or “fester”.Raising the “appalling rise in anti-Semitic attacks”, Sir Keir Starmer told MPs “Jewish communities remain very anxious”, adding: “So what more does the Prime Minister think can be done to provide the extra support and protection needed to reassure Jewish communities at this really very difficult time?”