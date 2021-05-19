Dow Movers: CVX, CRM

Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Salesforce.

Om Inc has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.6%.

Chevron is showing a gain of 22.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.5%, and Walmart, trading up 0.1% on the day.