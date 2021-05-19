Wednesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: PFX, TLIS

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Phenixfin's Chairman & Chief Exec.

Officer, David A.

Lorber, made a $337,290 buy of PFX, purchasing 8,800 shares at a cost of $38.33 each.

So far Lorber is in the green, up about 1.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.79.

Phenixfin is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

And at Talis Biomedical, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Randal W.

Scott who bought 20,000 shares at a cost of $10.13 each, for a trade totaling $202,650.

Before this latest buy, Scott made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5M shares at a cost of $16.00 each.

Talis Biomedical is trading off about 4.9% on the day Wednesday.

Scott was up about 8.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TLIS trading as high as $11.01 at last check today.