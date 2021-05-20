Jackson State comes back in SWAC baseball tournament opener

The JSU Tigers come back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Texas Southern 7-4 in their SWAC tournament opener to remain undefeated against conference opponents.
They advance to the play Grambling State at 3 pm on Thursday
