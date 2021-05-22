The Tigers are in the SWAC Baseball Championship Game

Jackson State had a rematch with Grambling on Friday evening but JSU didn't allow this game to be as dramatic as they first meeting in the SWAC tournament.
The Tigers win 9-5 and punch their ticket into Sunday's SWAC Baseball championship.
