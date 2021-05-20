Wild elephant strolls on mountain road looking for food

This is the amazing moment a wild elephant was spotted strolling on a mountain road looking for food in the Nakhon Ratchasima province in Thailand on February 21.

National Park officer Tas Pakluaymai said: "We call him Nga Uan Lek which means "short and long ivory." I was so happy when we spotted him, it has been a while since he showed up on the road looking for something to eat."