FamilyMan 2 Against Tamils Trends As Tamil Users Take Offence On Alleged Facts In Samantha Akkineni's Trailer

The Family Man Season 2 trailer starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is out and is getting a good response on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee is seen as Srikant Tiwari while Samantha Akkineni plays the role of Rajji.

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils is trending on Twitter as the Tamil audience has taken offence on alleged facts in Samantha Akkineni's trailer.