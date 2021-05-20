Israel-Gaza conflict: 219 Palestinians killed since May 10; 12 Israelis dead | Oneindia News
Israel-Gaza conflict: 219 Palestinians killed since May 10; 12 Israelis dead | Oneindia News

Israeli fighter jets continued to pummel the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli military dropped 122 bombs on Gaza in a span of 25 minutes on Tuesday night.

