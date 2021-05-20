Israel-Gaza conflict: 219 Palestinians killed since May 10; 12 Israelis dead | Oneindia News

Israeli fighter jets continued to pummel the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday.
The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli military dropped 122 bombs on Gaza in a span of 25 minutes on Tuesday night.
#IsraelGazaconflict #Palestine #IDF
Israeli PM defies call by US President Joe Biden for ‘a significant de-escalation in Gaza today on the path to a truce’.
Israeli warplanes pounded the Gaza Strip overnight, killing at least six people. The cross-border battles have entered a 10th day,..