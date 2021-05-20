Crowds of Florida beach-goers filmed harassing protected manateees

Crowds of beach-goers were filmed yesterday (May 19) harassing two protected manatees in Florida in the USA.

Drone footage filmed in St Petersburg showed more than 20 swimmers surrounding the shy marine mammals and at times blocking their path as they tried to swim away.

It is illegal to feed, harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, annoy, or molest manatees, according to the website of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The filmer said he informed local authorities to report the incident.