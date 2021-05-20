Proud gorilla mom shows off her baby born in lockdown

Finally, after the lockdown, I got the chance to see Touni's baby boy at the Bristol Zoo.

He was born during the lockdown on the 22nd of December 2020, when no one could travel.

This month (April 2021), they named him Juni, a combination of his parents Jock and Touni.

It took a bit of waiting on the day for Touni to come out, with her little boy on her back and what a handsome fellow he is.

There are two young girls in the family, Afia, and Ayanna, and now we have two baby boys Hasani and Juni.

You might be wondering how Hasani is.

This is Kala's baby boy, but unfortunately, she couldn't feed him properly, so he had to be hand-raised.

Hasani is still at Bristol Zoo, but I could not see him, and while I was there, the gorillas were locked in for a few hours.

This was so that Hasani could be slowly integrated back to the family.

This obviously takes time and isn't done in a day.

I'll keep you updated, and if I know something new and if he's back with the family, I will travel down to see him.

Juni is holding on tight to his mum.

It always amazes me how they can hold on when they're that little, even in their sleep.

Touni is certainly giving my camera movements a workout, following her through the bushes and behind the trees, and in the end, she made a dash for the inside, running up those wooden log stairs with Juni still holding on tight, and he seems to enjoy the ride.

I can't wait to see all the siblings play together.

Oh, my two gorilla rascal girls and two boys, what could go wrong lol.

Touni was born on the 12th of December 2007 at the La Vallée des Singes and moved to the Bristol Zoo on the 28.September 2015.

Her firstborn is her daughter Ayana who was born on the 22nd of April 2017.