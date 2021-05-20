Thursday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: APP, VNRX

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Applovin, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of APP, for a cost of $59.23 each, for a total investment of $1M.

Vivas was up about 15.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with APP trading as high as $68.55 in trading on Thursday.

Applovin is trading up about 5.1% on the day Thursday.

And also on Monday, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought $502,500 worth of VolitionRx, buying 150,000 shares at a cost of $3.35 each.

VolitionRx is trading up about 2.1% on the day Thursday.

Innes was up about 10.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VNRX trading as high as $3.70 in trading on Thursday.