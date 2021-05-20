FDA Allowing Pfizer Vaccine To Be Stored for up to a Month in Normal Refrigerator Temperatures

The Food and Drug Administration ruled that it’s now okay to store the Pfizer vaccine at normal refrigerator temperatures for up to a month.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Change extends fridge storage from 5 days to a month—significantly aiding logistics.
The FDA has authorized storing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at refrigerator temperatures for up to a month. Previously the..