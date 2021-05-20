Salma Hayek Says She Almost Died From COVID-19

In a new interview with 'Variety,' Hayek revealed that she contracted COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

She isolated herself for seven weeks at her London home and required oxygen.

My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad.

I said, ‘No, thank you.

I’d rather die at home.’, Salma Hayek, to 'Variety'.

Hayek, 54, said she has still not fully recovered a year later.

Last month, the Academy Award-nominated actor returned to set for Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci,'.

Which also stars Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga.

It was easy.

It was the perfect job to just get back into it.

I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired, Salma Hayek, to 'Variety'