Karen Garner Arrest: 2 Former Loveland Police Officers, Austin Hopp & Daria Jalali, Turn Themselves In
Former Loveland police officers Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp are being held behind bars at the Larimer County Jail.

The two people turned themselves in Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both.