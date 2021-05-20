Karen Garner Arrest: 2 Former Loveland Police Officers, Austin Hopp & Daria Jalali, Turn Themselves In

Former Loveland police officers Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp are being held behind bars at the Larimer County Jail.
The two people turned themselves in Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both.
Former Loveland police officers Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp are being held behind bars at the Larimer County Jail.
The two people turned themselves in Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both.
Austin Hopp faces felony counts and Daria Jalali misdemeanor charges for how the two now-former Loveland Police Department officers..
Three officers who were involved in the arrest of Karen Garner last year have resigned from the Loveland Police Department. Police..
Three Loveland police officers involved in the arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia, are no longer employed by..