Pandemic panda to welcome visitors at National Zoo

A giant panda cub born during the pandemic and so far only seen by the public on a virtual "Panda Cam" will greet visitors in person for the first time on Friday as the National Zoo in Washington reopens.

"All the animals at the Zoo are used to seeing visitors but they haven't had them for a long time.

Our pandas are--, you know, they do two things extremely well: they love to eat and they love to sleep.

And, they get great care here and, so, they haven't missed a beat.

You can see when they come outside, they love to keep themselves entertained and play and enjoy the weather, just like they always have.

And, when the people are here, there's no question they love to play to the crowd a bit." The cub is the son of Tian Tian and Mei Xiang who gave birth to him in August at age 22, thrilling zoo officials who thought she had a slim chance of having a fourth healthy cub.

Pandas were once listed as endangered but are now classified as vulnerable thanks to efforts to restore their habitat.

There are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas in the wild.

The National Zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, will reopen Friday at 20% capacity, admitting 5,000 to 6,000 visitors a day, down from as many as 20,000 before health restrictions were put in place.

Visitors ages 2 and older must wear a mask.

Monfort says it will be worth the visit: "There's lots of new things to see.

The park looks fantastic.

My team has done such a wonderful job.

It's beautiful.

You just can't go wrong coming to the Zoo.

It's going to be a great day to be open again."